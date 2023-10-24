Garnier Good 7.0 Almond Creme Dark Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

Garnier Good 7.0 Almond Creme Dk Bld Prmt H/Dye

Change Your Colour for Good: 90% natural origin formula*, without ammonia, 8 weeks long lasting intense glossy colour & 100% grey coverage. Experience a stress-free application with its non-dripping formula and cocooning fragrance. Discover the New Way to Colour Your Hair: Mix colorant & developer sachets directly in the bowl until it transforms into a rich cream with delicate fragrance. Put on the gloves and apply with your hands. 95% agree that Good is easy to apply hair colour Intense Glossy Hair Colour Guaraneed: Ultra caring formula, with nourishing Shea Butter & without Ammonia, nourishes the hair leaving it rejuvenated and healthy-looking. Choose Your Shade: 15 multi-dimensional shades to choose from. Each works with your own tones and highlights, so you get natural looking colour that fits you perfectly, which is the best colour there is. Natural Formula: Our 90% natural origin formula* delivers maximum colour results with minimum synthetics. The vegan formula** has been carefully crafted to deliver performance with No ammonia, No silicones for a natural feel, No resorcinol & No alcohol. *average natural origin of colouring cream, developer, and mask formulas ***No animal ingredients or by products Change your hair colour for good with Garnier Good Permanent Hair Dye. Our 90% natural origin formula*, with no ammonia and enriched with nourishing Shea Butter, delivers our best colour yet; 8 weeks long lasting intense glossy colour, beautiful highlights and tones & up to 100% grey coverage. Experience a stress-free application with its non-drip formula and cocooning fragrance. 87% agree Good delivers long lasting beautiful colour!** Vegan*** *average natural origin of colouring cream, developer, and mask formulas ** Female home colourers aged 18-65 YO, users of permanent colour products at home in p12 months - Evaluation 6 weeks after colouring. ***No animal ingredients or by products

Goes well with Blends

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethanolamine, Glycerin, Propanediol, Oleic Acid, Oleyl Alcohol, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, p-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, 1-Hydroxyethyl 4, 5-Diamino Pyrazole Sulfate, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethylaminophenol, Xanthan Gum, Cetearyl Glucoside, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage