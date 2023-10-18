Neat Foaming Hand Wash Concentrated Refill Mango & Fig 30ml

Neat Fomng Hand Wash Conc Ref Mango & Fig 30ml

Top notes: Mango & orange Middle notes: Lily & hibiscus Base notes: Grape & musk

Hello, we're neat. We create planet-positive solutions that perform brilliantly.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C118980, www.fsc.org Certified B Corporation - We're proud to be a certified B Corp

Goodbye Single-Use Plastic Plastic-Free Concentrated Refill Plant-based ingredients with aloe vera extract Free-from single-use plastic Refills Made Simple Vegan-friendly

Pack size: 30ML

Aqua, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Polyglyceryl-6 Caprylate, Phenoxyethanol, Sucrose Cocoate, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Parfum, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Proline, Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Limonene

30ml ℮

Refillable hand wash in three simple steps

1 Shake the refill before use. Measure 270ml of tap water and pour into the reusable foaming hand wash bottle

2 Carefully pour in the refill, secure the pump and shake well

3 Press the pump for lush foaming hand wash without the plastic waste