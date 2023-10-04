We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dove Men Plus Care Clean Comfort Trio Gift Set

Dove Men + Care Clean Comfort Trio Gift Set
Looking for something special for a man who likes to take great care of himself? Gift him a triple dose of comfort, care and confidence with the Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Trio Gift Set. Because we believe that care makes a man stronger, this set of gifts for him features a full-size Dove Men+Care Hydrating Clean Comfort 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash, Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner and Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Aerosol to keep him feeling comfortable and protected all day long. Not only does the body wash leave him feeling refreshed and re-energised with a fresh lemon and cedarwood fragrance, but it also gives him healthier, smoother skin after just one shower thanks to 24-hour MicroMoisture technology, providing continuous nourishment throughout the day. Enriched with caffeine and menthol, the shampoo & conditioner washes away dirt and grease with a long-lasting energising effect and lends his hair strength and resilience. The anti-perspirant deodorant spray delivers up to 72 hours of powerful odour and sweat protection, helping him stay dry no matter how hard he pushes himself. Tough on sweat, not on skin, it leaves a clean and subtle scent that will keep him feeling fresh for longer. Packaged in a ready-to-give box, this set makes a perfect all-year-round gift that provides the care he needs to feel confident and strong. Our gift sets are engineered for men, so you know he’ll have comfortable, cared for skin that’s reliably fresh all day. Help him feel his best no matter the occasion with Dove Men+Care.
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Trio Gift Set includes three full-size gifts for him: a 3-in-1 hair, face & body wash, a 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner, and an anti-perspirant deodorantDove Men+Care Hydrating Clean Comfort 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash 250 ml is infused with MicroMoisture technology which protects skin against dryness, making it feel healthy and strongDove Men+Care Fresh Clean Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner 250 ml deeply cleans and protects hair from dryness, leaving it visibly stronger and more resilient against breakageDove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Aerosol 150 ml offers 72-hour powerful odour and sweat protection and has a subtle scent that will keep him feeling fresh all dayBy bringing you these gifts for men, Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of strength: one with care at its centreTreat your family and friends to this Dove Men+Care gift set, the perfect all-year-round gift packaged in a ready-to-give box

Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150ml Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Parfum, Glycine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. DOVE MEN+CARE CLEAN COMFORT BODYWASH 250ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Lauric Acid, Palmitic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Isethionate, Citric Acid, Hydroxystearic Acid, PPG-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140, CI 42090. DOVE MEN+CARE FRESH CLEAN 2 IN 1 SHAMPOO 250ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Dimethiconol, Menthol, Caffeine, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, PPG-6, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Linalool

