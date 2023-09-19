We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Slow Cooked Lamb Hotpot 300g

Tesco Slow Cooked Lamb Hotpot 300g

£3.50

£11.67/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1854kJ
444kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
25.6g

high

37%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.4g

high

57%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.5g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.04g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 763kJ / 183kcal

Slow cooked diced lamb shoulder, sliced potatoes, carrots and onions in a red wine gravy.
Classic & Tender Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavour
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (43%), Potato, Onion, Carrot, Water, Sugar, Red Wine, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Cornflour, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Black Pepper, Parsley, Lamb Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Rosemary, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Bay, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Garlic Purée.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British lamb.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

