Mars Chocolate Snack Bars Multipack 9 x 33.8g

Milk chocolate (40%) with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%). 100% Responsibly Sourced Cocoa* *100% verified as responsibly sourced cocoa. We purchase a volume of responsibly sourced cocoa equivalent to the volume used in this product. Learn more at www.mars.com/COCOA-EUROPE Fairtrade cocoa: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing. Selling more of their cocoa on Fairtrade terms enables Fairtrade producers to get fairer trading condition, stimulate social change and engage in environmental protection.

Pack size: 304.2G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed MILK Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Whey Permeate (MILK), Palm Fat, MILK Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (SOYA Lecithin), Egg White Powder, MILK Chocolate contains MILK Solids 14% minimum, MILK Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Contains: BARLEY, EGGS, MILK, SOYA | May Contain: NUTS, PEANUTS

Net Contents

9 x 304.2g