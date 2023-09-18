We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Emmi Caffe Latte Caramel 230Ml

Emmi Caffe Latte Caramel 230Ml

No ratings yet
£1.85

£0.80/100ml

Vegetarian

Pasteurised Iced Coffee with caramelised sugar.Daily love island prizes to be wonUK, 18+. Main promotion: 10:00 BST 01/05/23 - 23:59 BST 31/07/23. Wrap up draw: 00:00 01/08/23 bst-23:59 BST 30/09/23. No purchase necessary though entry via purchase will be accepted. Internet access required. To enter: Purchase visit www.emmicaffelatteloveisland.com without purchase, enter your name and email address. Main promotion prizes: Personalised love island merchandise including phone cases, travel sets and water bottles. 5 prizes to be won each day instantly via winning moments, 460 in total. First entrant who enters on or after a randomly allocated winning moment will win the prize allocated to that winning moment. 460 winning moments available across the online instant win period, 5 winning moments per day. Winning moments roll over if not claimed. No guarantee all prizes will be won in main promotional period. Wrap up draw prizes: Personalised love island phone cases. 5 to be won via prize draw. 465 prizes available in total. Max 1 entry per person /email per day. Max 1 prize per person for each promotion period. Exclusions apply. Full terms www.emmicaffelatteloveisland.com/termsWe are continually looking at ways to improve our packaging and make it more sustainable, that is why this pack is made with 30% ISCC certified recycled plastic*. For more information please visit our website www.emmi-caffelatte.com*The recycled content of this packaging is allocated using the ISCC mass balance approachRainforest alliance certified.Find out more at ra.org.
Love Island™ and © Lifted Entertainment and Motion Content Group 2023.Licensed by ITV Broadcasting Limited. All rights reserved.
Made with hand-roasted Arabica beans from Guatemala and Honduras & with smooth caramelReal Barista Quality IngredientsSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 230ML

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk 81% (1.5% Fat), Brewed Arabica Coffee* 12%, Caramelised Sugar 7%, Natural Flavouring, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Net Contents

230ml ℮

