Emmi Caffe Latte Caramel 230Ml

Made with hand-roasted Arabica beans from Guatemala and Honduras & with smooth caramel Real Barista Quality Ingredients Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 230ML

Semi-Skimmed Milk 81% (1.5% Fat), Brewed Arabica Coffee* 12%, Caramelised Sugar 7%, Natural Flavouring, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

230ml ℮