Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl Shine Style Milk 254Ml

4.3(513)
£13.00

£5.12/100ml

Shea Mstur C/nut Hibiscus Curl Sh Style Milk 254ml
Working with thick, curly hair that’s all too often dry or has split ends that make hair strands weaker? SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Style Milk adds volume, definition and shine to dull, lifeless curls and coils without weighing them down. It’s loaded with everything you need to tame your wavy, curly or kinky, coily hair. The nutrient-rich Coconut Oil and Fair Trade Shea Butter from Ghana are natural and effective ingredients that moisturise and protect hair while replenishing lost oils. Carrot Seed Oil and Aloe Vera provide even more hydration while Hibiscus Flower Extract improves hair elasticity, reducing breakage and split ends. Silk Protein softens unruly locks, making them irresistibly smooth and easy to manage, while Neem Oil controls frizz and gives your curls a brilliant shine. Use the Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie and Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Style Milk together to achieve vibrant, bouncy, and unbelievably manageable curls. HOW TO USE: Apply to damp, towel-dried hair as needed. Do not rinse. Style as desired. For best results, use it with curlers or curling irons to achieve a good hold for the day. This hair styling cream contains NO nasties such as sulphates, silicones, parabens, phthalates or mineral oils. SheaMoisture products are powered by sustainably sourced, trusted ingredients and have been tested on friends and family for generations, but never on animals. SheaMoisture is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, a pioneering mother of four and an entrepreneur, who sold Shea Butter, African Black Soap and homemade beauty preparations in Sierra Leone in 1912. We honour her vision by continuing to formulate with Raw Shea Butter handcrafted by women in Africa. Every purchase of SheaMoisture products powers the Community Commerce model that invests in our communities.
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Style Milk detangles, conditions, and controls curly hair while restoring body and shineThis hair styling milk nourishes curls with fast-absorbing and nutrient-rich Coconut and Neem Oils, Fair Trade Shea Butter, and smoothing Silk ProteinSheaMoisture has delivered the perfect curl activator for thick hair that’s dry or susceptible to split ends, as well as for wavy, curly or kinky, coily hairUse this hair styling milk together with Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie for enviously lustrous and easily manageable curlsAll SheaMoisture hair care products are ethically traded, sustainably produced and cruelty-free and with every purchase, you show support of our mission to reinvest in our communitiesSheaMoisture products, like this nourishing curl activator, contain only natural goodness: NO sulphates or silicones
Pack size: 254ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter* **, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Parfum, Brassica Campestris (Rapeseed) Seed Oil, Panthenol, Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Seed Oil, Sodium Lauroyl Hydrolyzed Silk, Glycine Soja Oil, Tricholoma Matsuake Extract, Tocopherol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hibiscus Rosa-Sinensis Flower Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Gelidiella Acerosa (Algae) Extract, Equisetum Arvense (Horsetail) Extract, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Root Extract, Beta-Carotene, Glyceryl Caprylate, Triethyl Citrate, Caprylyl Glycol, Benzoic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Benzyl Salicylate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Alcohol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene. Always check the packaging for latest ingredient list. *Certified Organic Ingredient. **Fair Trade Ingredient

Produce of

Netherlands

Net Contents

254 ℮

