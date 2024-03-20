We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Schwartz Las Iquanas Honey Chilli Chicken 35G
image 1 of Schwartz Las Iquanas Honey Chilli Chicken 35Gimage 2 of Schwartz Las Iquanas Honey Chilli Chicken 35Gimage 3 of Schwartz Las Iquanas Honey Chilli Chicken 35Gimage 4 of Schwartz Las Iquanas Honey Chilli Chicken 35G

Schwartz Las Iquanas Honey Chilli Chicken 35G

4.8(13)
Write a review

£0.90

£2.57/100g

Vegetarian

A seasoning blend with honey, chillies and lemon2 for 1 on Mains at Las Iguanas Restaurants**Ts&Cs apply*Enter details for voucher code generation and full terms & conditions, or visit Schwartz.co.uk/RestaurantFavourites. 18+, GB only. Internet access required. Purchase necessary. Retain receipt or packaging. Claim voucher code for free main course when min 1 other main purchased at full price Sun-Thu. Exclusions apply. Opens 12/08/23 - 01/03/25. Max 3 codes per table, cheapest dish free.
We've partnered with the executive chef at Las Iguanas and used our flavour expertise to develop a range for you to recreate your restaurant favourites at home. Enjoy!
Ready in 45 MinsChilli rating - mild - 1Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 35G

Ingredients

Sugar, Honey Powder (Contains Wheat) (20%), Acids (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Modified Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Spices (Dried Garlic, Dried Chillies (2%), Chipotle Chilli Pepper Powder, Cayenne Pepper), Lemon Peel Powder (2%), Herbs (Coriander Leaves, Thyme), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Silicate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

35g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add:900g chicken wings1 tbs tomato ketchup1 tbs honey200ml water3 Easy Cooking Steps:1. Pre-heat oven to 200°c, 400°f, gas mark 6. Arrange the chicken wings on a roasting tray and cook for 40-45 mins or until golden and crispy. Alternatively cook in the air fryer, following manufacturer's instructions.2. Mix the seasoning, ketchup, honey and water in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Simmer for a couple of mins, until sauce has thickened.3. Pour the sauce over the chicken and toss to coat evenly.Serve immediately. Great with fries and corn on the cob.Las Iguanas Chef Suggests...Trying with chicken drumsticks or thighs, or roasted cauliflower for a veggie option.

View all Meal Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here