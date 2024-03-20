Schwartz Las Iquanas Honey Chilli Chicken 35G

A seasoning blend with honey, chillies and lemon 2 for 1 on Mains at Las Iguanas Restaurants* *Ts&Cs apply *Enter details for voucher code generation and full terms & conditions, or visit Schwartz.co.uk/RestaurantFavourites. 18+, GB only. Internet access required. Purchase necessary. Retain receipt or packaging. Claim voucher code for free main course when min 1 other main purchased at full price Sun-Thu. Exclusions apply. Opens 12/08/23 - 01/03/25. Max 3 codes per table, cheapest dish free.

We've partnered with the executive chef at Las Iguanas and used our flavour expertise to develop a range for you to recreate your restaurant favourites at home. Enjoy!

Ready in 45 Mins Chilli rating - mild - 1 Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 35G

Ingredients

Sugar, Honey Powder (Contains Wheat) (20%), Acids (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Modified Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Spices (Dried Garlic, Dried Chillies (2%), Chipotle Chilli Pepper Powder, Cayenne Pepper), Lemon Peel Powder (2%), Herbs (Coriander Leaves, Thyme), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Silicate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

35g ℮

Preparation and Usage