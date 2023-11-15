We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Carex Advanced Care Sea/Min Hand Wash 250Ml

Carex Advanced Care Sea/Min Hand Wash 250Ml

Carex Advanced Care Sea/Min Hand Wash 250Ml
Carex Advanced Care Moisturising Antibacterial Hand WashRoll up your sleeves and grab life with both hands with our expertly formulated hand wash, with 3x more moisturisers* to leave your hands feeling noticeably softer after washing.Life's a handful, but there's nothing holding you back with Carex!Dermatologically tested cosmetic product*Compared to carex original hand wash.
Rich Creamy LatherCaring FragranceWith Sea MineralsDermatologically Tested Cosmetic Product
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Mentha Aquatica Leaf Extract, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Chondrus Crispus (Carageenan) Extract, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Propylene Glycol, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Citric Acid, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, CI 14700, CI 42090

Net Contents

250ml ℮

