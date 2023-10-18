We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Sleep 20 Tea Bags 40g

Tesco Sleep 20 Tea Bags 40g

3(2)
Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 200ml
Energy
10kJ
2kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Herbal infusion with camomile and passionflower.
With camomile. A relaxing floral tea blend to help support normal sleep.
Pack size: 40G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Camomile Extract (47%), Passion Flower Herb (17%), Cinnamon, Flavouring, Apple Powder, Clove Powder, Cardamom.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Net Contents

40g e

Preparation and Usage

How to make the perfect cup of tea: 

Add 1 infusion bag and approximately 200ml freshly boiled water to cup, allow to infuse for at least 5 minutes stir and gently squeeze the bag to release the natural flavours. For a more intense flavour brew for longer.

