Tesco Carrots 800G

Not great quality :(
Poor quality carrots delivered this week, they are very thin and look more like the imperfect ones. Not great for making batons or adding to the stew.
poor quality
quality was terrible 2 weeks in a row i have had mushy carrots that haven't even last a day. the ones i ordered today have arrived and have stalks and are mushy again. They are all snapped and do not resemble carrots. not impressed.
I see Tesco have just reduced their bag of carrots from !kg to 800gr, without a matching price drop of course, and have the cheek to call it NEW. Normally I am quite supportive of Tesco but this is poor.