The Pizza Company The Italian Job Pizza 510g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Rearrange toppings on pizza before cooking. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below. For best results turn pizza halfway through cooking. Not suitable for microwave cooking. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins

Oven cook