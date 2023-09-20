image 1 of NIVEA Q10 Power Anti Wrinkle Filler Serum 15ml
NIVEA Q10 Power Anti Wrinkle Filler Serum 15ml

4.4(206)
NIVEA Q10 A/W FILLER SERUM 15 ML
NIVEA Q10 Targeted Wrinkle Filler Serum ensures proven action for your stubborn wrinkles: It visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles in just 5 minutes while also ensuring long term deep wrinkle treatment. The 5% Active Complex with Pure Coenzyme Q10 & Bioxifill peptides penetrates the skin 10 layers deep to stimulate collagen production and fight stubborn wrinkles from the inside out. In just 2 weeks all kinds of wrinkles on the forehead, eye & lip area and the nasolabial folds are visibly filled & replumped, while after 4 weeks 5% ofstubborn wrinkles are visibly reduced.The skin compatibility has been dermatologically approved."
Instant wrinkle fillingReduces fine lines and wrinkles in 5 minutesFills and replumps wrinkles on the forehead, eye & lip area and nasolabial folds in 2 weeks50% wrinkles reduction in 4 weeks5% active complex with Pure Coenzyme Q10 & Bioxifill Peptides that penetrate the skin 10 layers deepLong term deep wrinkle treatment
Pack size: 15ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Methylpropanediol, Alcohol Denat., Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Octyldodecanol, Dicaprylyl Ether, Silica, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Tapioca Starch, Ubiquinone, Pimpinella Anisum Fruit Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Tocopherol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Citric Acid, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77891, CI 77491, CI 15985, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

15ml ℮

