NIVEA Q10 Power Anti Wrinkle Filler Serum 15ml

NIVEA Q10 A/W FILLER SERUM 15 ML

NIVEA Q10 Targeted Wrinkle Filler Serum ensures proven action for your stubborn wrinkles: It visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles in just 5 minutes while also ensuring long term deep wrinkle treatment. The 5% Active Complex with Pure Coenzyme Q10 & Bioxifill peptides penetrates the skin 10 layers deep to stimulate collagen production and fight stubborn wrinkles from the inside out. In just 2 weeks all kinds of wrinkles on the forehead, eye & lip area and the nasolabial folds are visibly filled & replumped, while after 4 weeks 5% ofstubborn wrinkles are visibly reduced. The skin compatibility has been dermatologically approved."

Instant wrinkle filling Reduces fine lines and wrinkles in 5 minutes Fills and replumps wrinkles on the forehead, eye & lip area and nasolabial folds in 2 weeks 50% wrinkles reduction in 4 weeks 5% active complex with Pure Coenzyme Q10 & Bioxifill Peptides that penetrate the skin 10 layers deep Long term deep wrinkle treatment

Pack size: 15ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Methylpropanediol, Alcohol Denat., Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Octyldodecanol, Dicaprylyl Ether, Silica, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Tapioca Starch, Ubiquinone, Pimpinella Anisum Fruit Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Tocopherol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Citric Acid, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77891, CI 77491, CI 15985, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

15ml ℮