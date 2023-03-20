Olay Hyaluronic 24 Day Serum 40Ml

Reveal visibly smoother and healthier looking skin with Olay's Hyaluronic 24 + Vitamin B5 ultra hydrating day serum! Expertly crafted with a combination of Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin B5, Olay’s lightweight, non greasy and non comedogenic formula instantly absorbs and replenishes your skin’s natural moisture barrier, locking-in moisture for all day hydration. Nourishing and refreshing, this serum is dermatologist tested and fragrance free. For visibly healthy skin from day 1.

Day Serum With Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 & Niacinamide Moisturiser with instant absorption for 24H hydration Visibly healthy and hydrated skin from day 1 Skin’s moisture barrier is improved in a single application After 14 days, skin looks smoother and healthier Penetrates deep in the skin surface, locking-in moisture for all day hydration Fragrance Free & Dermatologist Tested Lightweight, yet nourishing. Non-greasy & non-comedogenic (does not clog pores)

Pack size: 40ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Niacinamide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Panthenol, Ethylhexylglycerin, C13-14 Alkane, Hydroxyacetophenone, Dimethiconol, Polysorbate 20, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Phenoxyethanol

Net Contents

40ml ℮

Preparation and Usage