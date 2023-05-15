We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Plenish Organic Cashew Milk Longlife 1L

Plenish Organic Cashew Milk Longlife 1L

Organic cashew drink, UHT.
We Don't Play Around with PerfectionOur plump, organic cashews come already laden with natural flavour and sweetness. So we interfere as little as possible to keep their natural goodness intact.That means blending them raw into a rich butter, stirring in spring water to smooth, and then adding nothing but a touch of sea salt for flavour.And that's it: the pure taste of nature, uninterrupted.
Less is MoreishAt Plenish, we love doing less with our ingredients.We don't sweeten them, we don't add oil and we don't add flavourings. We're convinced that when you keep adding to perfect produce, you're really taking something away from it; and that the best flavours come naturally.We keep things simple, so that you can enjoy the full taste of organic ingredients served up by nature.Because less truly is moreish.
Certified Carbon NegativeEU Organic - FR-BIO-01, EU/non-EU AgricultureFSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
OrganicMade with Just 3 Natural IngredientsFinest Sustainably Sourced CashewsNo Oils or Gums
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Spring Water, Organic Cashews 5%, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

Produced in an environment that handles Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake fastPour slowTo get started, just shake well.

