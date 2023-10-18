We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Turkey & Cranberry Treat Cracker For Cats 150G

Tesco Turkey & Cranberry Treat Cracker For Cats 150G

£2.50

£0.17/10g

A complementary pet food for adult cats flavoured with turkey and cranberries.
At Tesco, we love our pets, and love to give them fun and tasty treats to keep them happy and entertained. That's why we've taken care to develop a range of treats in a variety of exciting shapes, sizes, flavours and textures. Made with no artificial flavours. Purr fectly and tail waggingly yummy treats.Purr fectly delicious
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Composition: ​​​Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (30%, including 1% Turkey), Oils and Fats, Fruit (1% Dried Cranberry), Minerals.

Additives: Sensory Additives: Colourants.

Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin A 1400 IU, Vitamin D3 1250 IU, Vitamin E 100 mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 100 mg, Iron (Iron (II) Sulphate Monohydrate) 60 mg, Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate) 30 mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 5 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.9 mg, Selenium (Sodium Selenite) 0.01 mg. 

Analytical Constituents: Protein 25%, Crude fibre 3%, Fat content 11%, Inorganic matter 10%.

Calories: 341 per 100g.

Produce of

Produced in UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

