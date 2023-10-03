L'or. Espresso Chocolate Ground Coffee 10 Pack 52G

Flavoured Ground Coffee in Capsules. www.ra.org

This Espresso Chocolate coffee has subtle but well defined dark chocolate notes which combine to intensify the rich roast at the heart of this blend. Our Chocolate Espresso blend creates a new Espresso experience that you’ve never tasted before, with a full, round profile that makes it a delight from the first sip. A hint of light sweetness with almost no bitterness makes for a delicious Espresso Chocolate coffee. L'OR is about delivering a captivating pleasure created just for you. Our espresso capsules are made from aluminum to provide you with an espresso that has a truly unforgettable taste. Aluminum is known to effectively preserve the aroma and the flavours of the coffee and now enables you to enjoy the intense taste of a L’OR espresso for a unique experience.

Every cup of L'OR coffee ignites a moment of pure pleasure.

Package in a protective atmosphere. Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C021442 Compatible with Nespresso®* Original Coffee Machines *Trademark used is of a third party, not related to Jacobs Douwe Egberts / Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd / Jacobs Douwe Egberts ZA Pty Ltd / Jacobs Douwe Egberts AU Pty Ltd / Jacobs Douwe Egberts NZ.

Flavours Collection Coffee Capsules X10 Round - Subtle - Dark Chocolate

Pack size: 52G

Ingredients

Ground Coffee**, Flavouring, **Rainforest Alliance Certified

Number of uses

10 capsules

Net Contents

52g ℮

Preparation and Usage