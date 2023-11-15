Sanex Natural Prebiotic Replenishing Shower Gel 225Ml

SANEX NATURAL PREBIOTIC REPLEN SHOWER GEL 225ML Look after your skin to keep it strong and healthy when you wash with Sanex Organic Agave Replenishing Shower Gel. This shower gel has been developed by dermatological experts and is formulated with inulin – a natural prebiotic derived from the organic agave plant. The moisturising shower gel for dry skin has a gentle, refreshing fragrance and is formulated with an advanced prebiotic complex and wheat germ oil that gently nourishes skin and hydrates for 12 hours, while supporting its natural balance. The wheat germ oil locks in natural moisture, which is helpful if you have dry skin. The dry skin shower gel not only leaves your skin feeling smooth, protected, healthy, resilient and smelling wonderful, but it also leaves it less prone to dryness and creates a strong barrier against external aggressors.

Sanex Organic Agave Replenishing Shower Gel for dry skin has an advanced prebiotic complex & wheat germ oil to gently nourish & hydrate for 12 hours. The shower gel has a gentle refreshing fragrance.

Take care of your skin to keep it strong and healthy when you wash with Sanex Organic Agave Replenishing Shower Gel. Our shower gel has a gentle refreshing fragrance you'll love. This moisturising body wash has been developed by dermatological experts and is formulated with an advanced prebiotic complex and wheat germ oil to gently nourish and hydrate your skin for 12 hours, while supporting its natural balance. The shower gel helps to leave your dry skin feeling smooth, protected, healthy and resilient, while leaving it less prone to dryness and creates a strong barrier against external aggressors. This vegan shower gel is made from ingredients of 92% natural origin* and is SLS free**. *Water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing. **Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactant.

Pack size: 225ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Inulin, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Glycol Distearate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Pyruvate, Glyceryl Oleate, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium PCA, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Gluconate, Butyloctanol, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil, Zinc Sulfate, Glyceryl Stearate, Poloxamer 124.

Net Contents

250ml