We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Oral-B Io3 Matte Black Electric Toothbrush Plus Travel Case
image 1 of Oral-B Io3 Matte Black Electric Toothbrush Plus Travel Caseimage 2 of Oral-B Io3 Matte Black Electric Toothbrush Plus Travel Caseimage 3 of Oral-B Io3 Matte Black Electric Toothbrush Plus Travel Caseimage 4 of Oral-B Io3 Matte Black Electric Toothbrush Plus Travel Caseimage 5 of Oral-B Io3 Matte Black Electric Toothbrush Plus Travel Case

Oral-B Io3 Matte Black Electric Toothbrush Plus Travel Case

5(1)
Write a review

£160.00

£160.00/each

Oral-B iO3 Matte Blk Elec T/brush + Travel Case
The iO 3 electric toothbrush features Oral-B’s best technology, combining a dentist-inspired round brush head with micro-vibrating bristles for a professional purifying clean feel at home. The Smart Pressure Sensor helps prevent you from brushing either too hard or too softly to better protect your gums. Gum Guard alerts you to time spent brushing with too much pressure. Replace your Oral-B iO toothbrush head every 3 months for the best results.
FOR HEALTHIER GUMS IN JUST 1 WEEK with ORAL-B'S MOST ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: Removes 100% more plaque (vs. a manual toothbrush)PROTECT YOUR GUMS WITH THE iO PRESSURE SENSOR, Oral-B's only sensor to signal if you are applying the PERFECT PRESSURE for an effective and safe cleanAlways MAXIMISE YOUR CLEAN with the iO LIGHTRING TIMER -that has a dentist recommended 2-minute brush- and REFILL CHANGE ALERTPERSONALISE YOUR BRUSHING by choosing among 3 CLEANING MODES: Daily Clean, Sensitive, WhiteningOral-B ROUND brush heads REACH WHERE RECTANGULAR manual toothbrushes DON'T. Experience a better clean from the #1 brand most used by dentists worldwideBenefit from a LONG-LASTING CHARGE with the Lithium-ion batterySWITCH TO ORAL-B ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES CAREFREE: We offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, T&Cs and redemption at Oral-B website

Preparation and Usage

Unplug if not charging. Turn off tap while brushing.

View all Toothbrush

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here