We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Fridge Raiders Chicken & Stuffing Bites 45g

Fridge Raiders Chicken & Stuffing Bites 45g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.30

£2.89/100g

Sage & Onion flavour chopped and shaped chicken breast
Our bites contain 91% Chicken Breast, with 9% seasoning and ingredients. Real protein with irresistible flavour whenever you need a pick me up.
Fridge Raiders Tasty Bites are Snacks of Substance with the sustained nourishment and satisfying taste of real food, ready whenever you need it. Fresh from the fridge, a fulfilling high protein snack to fuel your day. Made from 100% chicken breast. When you need a quick, convenient and tasty snack Fridge Raiders chicken bites deliver.
From our best-selling Slow Roasted and Southern Style Tasty Chicken Bites to new Smoky BBQ and Hot & Spicy we have tasty, bold flavours to tantalise your tastebuds.Protein-packed, providing you with the energy you need to conquer the day.Whether you're at work, on the go, or simply relaxing at home in front of the TV, Fridge Raiders are the perfect snack to enjoy anytime, anywhere.Fridge Raiders make a fantastic addition to lunchboxes. They provide a satisfying source of protein that keeps you fuelled throughout the day, making them ideal for school or work lunches.For those leading an active lifestyle, Fridge Raiders provide a convenient source of protein allowing you to get the day done.Available in a range of packs to suit all occasions including grab bags when you are on-the-go, multipacks for lunchboxes and grazing tubs for at home snacking.Our great tasting snack bites are also now available in meat-free, packing a plant-based, protein punch.
Pack size: 45G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (91%), Vegetable Oils (Soya Bean, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Seasoning (Sugar, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Herb (Sage), Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Salt, Herb (Parsley)), Rusk (Wheat Flour, (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Modified Tapioca Starch, Dextrose

Allergy Information

May contain Sulphites. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

45g ℮

View all Lunch Meal Deals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here