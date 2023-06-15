We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Richmond 2 Meat Free Quarter Pounder Burgers 227G

Richmond 2 Meat Free Quarter Pounder Burgers 227G

Vegan

Seasoned Meat-Free Burgers made with a blend of Rehydrated Textured Pea and Wheat Proteins
Our tasty and succulent meat-free range is packed full of flavour that everyone will enjoy.
Loved by the whole family for over 130 years, we bring everyone together with delicious heart-warming food.
Richmond is a registered trademark.
Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 227G

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein* (24%) (Pea Protein, Water), Rehydrated Textured Wheat Protein (24%) (Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour, Water), Water, Wheat Protein, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed and/or Sunflower), Diced Onion, Pea Protein, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Starch, Potato Fibre, Flavourings, Salt, Colouring Food Concentrates: Red Beet, Malted Barley, Beetroot, Carrot, Barley Malt Vinegar, Smoked Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavourings, Smoked Salt, Coconut Oil, Garlic Powder, Spices, Onion Powder, Herbs, Barley Yeast Extract, Shiitake Mushroom Powder, Soya Protein, *People with severe allergies to legumes, such as peanuts, could have a reaction to pea protein and should be cautious when introducing pea protein into their diet

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

227g ℮

