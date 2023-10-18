Veet Men Intimate Hair Removal Kit Keep this pack, as you'll need the information printed on it.

INTIMATE AREAS: includes Hair Removal Cream and Aftercare Balm - QUICK & EASY: the Hair Removal cream removes unwanted hair in just 5 minutes, without nicks or cuts - AFTERCARE BALM: leaves your skin feeling hydrated and calmed after depilation - NO ITCHY HAIR REGROWTH: giving you smooth skin, without feeling itchy when hair starts to grow back - DERMATOLGICALLY TESTED: carefully tested under the control of a dermatologist - Please always test the product on a small area and wait 24 hours before doing the full application on the same area Getting rid of hair from intimate body areas can be quite a challenge as these are one of the most sensitive spots on the body. Try Veet Men Hair Removal Kit, specifically designed for intimate body areas. The kit includes a Hair Removal Cream and an Aftercare Balm, which were carefully tested under the control of a dermatologist. You can now remove unwanted body hair even on the sensitive body areas and no need to worry about nicks, cuts or itchy hair regrowth. The Aftercare Balm - made with Aloe Vera extract - will help to leave your skin feeling hydrated and calmed after depilation. Always read the label RB-M-92159.

For Sensitive Areas Dermatologically Tested

Ingredients

Hair Removal Cream: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Potassium Thioglycolate, Calcium Hydroxide, Ceteareth-20, Talc, Glycerin, Parfum, Polyethylene, Sodium Gluconate, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Aftercare Balm: Aqua, Dimethicone, Octyldodecanenol, Butylene Glycol, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbitan Isostearate, Polysorbate 60, Ethylhexylglycerin, Bisabolol, Parfum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, CI 77891

Preparation and Usage