Veet Men Intimate Hair Removal Kit Keep this pack, as you'll need the information printed on it.
INTIMATE AREAS: includes Hair Removal Cream and Aftercare Balm- QUICK & EASY: the Hair Removal cream removes unwanted hair in just 5 minutes, without nicks or cuts- AFTERCARE BALM: leaves your skin feeling hydrated and calmed after depilation- NO ITCHY HAIR REGROWTH: giving you smooth skin, without feeling itchy when hair starts to grow back- DERMATOLGICALLY TESTED: carefully tested under the control of a dermatologist- Please always test the product on a small area and wait 24 hours before doing the full application on the same areaGetting rid of hair from intimate body areas can be quite a challenge as these are one of the most sensitive spots on the body. Try Veet Men Hair Removal Kit, specifically designed for intimate body areas. The kit includes a Hair Removal Cream and an Aftercare Balm, which were carefully tested under the control of a dermatologist. You can now remove unwanted body hair even on the sensitive body areas and no need to worry about nicks, cuts or itchy hair regrowth. The Aftercare Balm - made with Aloe Vera extract - will help to leave your skin feeling hydrated and calmed after depilation. Always read the label RB-M-92159.
Veet and the Veet Men logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies.
For Sensitive AreasDermatologically Tested
Ingredients
Hair Removal Cream: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Potassium Thioglycolate, Calcium Hydroxide, Ceteareth-20, Talc, Glycerin, Parfum, Polyethylene, Sodium Gluconate, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Aftercare Balm: Aqua, Dimethicone, Octyldodecanenol, Butylene Glycol, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbitan Isostearate, Polysorbate 60, Ethylhexylglycerin, Bisabolol, Parfum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, CI 77891
Preparation and Usage
Before every use, TEST YOUR SKIN REACTION by applying and removing the Hair Removal Cream to a small part of the area you wish to treat, following the directions for use. If after 24 HOURS there is no adverse reaction, continue to use.If you experience any smarting/tingling during use, remove the product immediately and rinse thoroughly with cold water. If a burning sensation persists, seek medical advice.Skin may be more sensitive for a short time after use, so avoid scratching.After use we recommend waiting 24 hours before using anti-perspirant, any other perfumed product, using artificial tanning equipment, swimming or sunbathing.KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.In case of ingestion, seek medical advice immediately and show outer pack.Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice.Contains alkali and thioglycolate.Product may cause surfaces to become slippery. Avoid spillage on carpets, clothes and flooring.Read and follow all precautions and directions before use. Do not exceed 10 minutes total application time.SUITABLE for use on groin, pubic area, base of penis, scrotum and buttocks, chest, back, arms, legs and underarms.NOT SUITABLE for use on shaft or top of penis, between buttocks, around anus & peri-anal area head, face, eyes, nose, ears, and nipples or any other body parts.Do not use on varicose veins, scars, moles, spotty, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or on skin that has had an adverse reaction to hair removal creams in the past.Always leave 72 hours between hair removal sessions.Check with your doctor before using if you are on any medication which can affect the skin, if you suffer from any skin related disorder, or if you have a condition which may affect the skin.