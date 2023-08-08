We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Dinky Cranberry and Wensleydale Pinwheels 96g

£3.50

£3.65/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pinwheel
Energy
236kJ
57kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

medium

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1964kJ / 471kcal

Mulled cranberry glaze and Wensleydale cheese wrapped in an extra mature Cheddar cheese and butter enriched puff pastry.
Mulled cranberry glaze sprinkled with Wensleydale cheese wrapped in a mature Cheddar and butter enriched puff pastry.DELICATE & MOREISH Crumbly Wensleydale and sweet cranberry glaze perfectly rolled in a mature Cheddar puff pastry wheel.
Pack size: 96G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Mulled Wine and Cranberry Glaze (18%) [Water, Sugar, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Cornflour, Red Wine, Citrus Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Clove, Pimento, Cinnamon, Nutmeg], Wensleydale Cheese (Milk) (14%), Butter (Milk), Salt.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

96g e

