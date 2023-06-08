Lurpak Unsalted Butter 200G

Unsalted Butter.

Good Food Deserves Lurpak® Genuine excellence and mouth­watering flavour don't just come out of nowhere, and Lurpak® has had an uncompromising approach to making real, quality butter since 1901. It takes a special something to create a butter that's, well, better, and therefore Lurpak is only made with the highest quality of ingredients. Perfect for all your food adventures, be it baking, spreading, drizzling, mixing, frying… we have a range of butter & spreadables to meet your needs. With Lurpak by your side you're always ready to start cooking. Now sleeves up. Today we cook bold.

Lurpak® Unsalted Butter is made from 100% fresh milk. We simply take the cream from the milk and churn until it turns into butter. That's it. A distinctive, creamy, delicate, and fresh taste. Being unsalted means you can add as little or as much salt as you like. Suitable for vegetarians.

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Butter (Milk), Lactic Culture (Milk), Minimum Fat content 82%

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

200g ℮