Tesco Finest 2 Beef Fillet Wellingtons 505g

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 35 mins Remove all packing, excluding greaseproof sheet. Place on a baking tray on top of the provided greaseproof sheet in the middle of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 35 minutes for medium cook. Cook for 45 minutes for well-done cook.

For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Tender and succulent beef fillets, topped with a rich porcini mushroom duxelle. Carefully wrapped in butter enriched puff pastry and hand decorated with pastry stars for a festive finish. Rich & Luxurious encased in butter enriched pastry with a flavoursome mushroom duxelle

