Tesco Finest 2 Beef Fillet Wellingtons 505g

£10.00

£19.80/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a pack
Energy
2477kJ
592kcal
30%of the reference intake
Fat
29.6g

high

42%of the reference intake
Saturates
15.7g

high

79%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.54g

medium

26%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1063kJ / 254kcal

Beef fillet with mushroom duxelle encased in a puff pastry.
Tender and succulent beef fillets, topped with a rich porcini mushroom duxelle. Carefully wrapped in butter enriched puff pastry and hand decorated with pastry stars for a festive finish.Rich & Luxurious encased in butter enriched pastry with a flavoursome mushroom duxelle
Pack size: 505G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (35%), Mushroom Duxelle [Mushroom, Wheat Flour, Onion, Water, Butter (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic, Porcini Mushroom, Salt, Yeast, Parsley, Black Pepper, Wheat Gluten, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)], Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Pea Protein, Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Phosphate), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

 

Wheat flour contains: Wheat flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

505g e

