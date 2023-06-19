We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

This Isn't Chicken Southern Fried Tenders 240G

This Isn't Chicken Southern Fried Tenders 240G

£3.00

£12.50/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Of your Reference Intake, 3 tenders (105g) contains:
Energy
990kJ
237kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.89g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Lightly fried plant-based chicken flavoured tenders made from soya and pea protein, coated in batter and southern fried breadcrumbs.
100% Plant-BasedSouthern FriedHigh in ProteinSource of FibreSuitable For Vegetarians & Vegans
Pack size: 240G
High in ProteinSource of Fibre

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Soya Protein Isolate (5%), Pea Protein Isolate (1%), Wheat Semolina, Natural Flavouring, Wheat Fibre, Spices, Wheat Starch, Thickener (Methylcellulose), Maize Starch, Salt, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Dextrose, Herbs, Pepper, Sea Salt, Sugar

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

One pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

240g ℮

