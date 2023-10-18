We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

FULFIL CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER VITAMIN & PROTEIN BAR 55G

FULFIL CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER VITAMIN & PROTEIN BAR 55G

£2.70

£4.91/100g

No added sugar milk chocolate with sweetener coated vitamins & protein bar with peanut butter flavour & sweeteners.
Fulfil and associated words and designs are trademarks of Bartoni Ltd.
High proteinLow sugar9 Vitamins
Pack size: 55G
High proteinLow sugar

Ingredients

Milk Proteins, No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (21%) (Sweetener ([Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier [Lecithins], Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Humectant (Glycerol), Collagen Hydrolysate, Dietary Fibre (Polydextrose), Water, Roasted Peanut Pieces (5%), No Added Sugar White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier [Lecithins], Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sunflower Oil, Fat-reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavourings (Peanuts), Vitamins (Vitamin C, E, B6, B12, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Soya and Nuts.

Net Contents

55g ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

