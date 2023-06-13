We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tetley Green Tea Matcha 50 Tea Bags 105g

Tetley Green Tea Matcha 50 Tea Bags 105g

£2.25

£2.14/100g

Green Tea with Matcha GranulesFind out more at ra.orgWe are a member of Ethical Tea PartnershipImproving the lives of tea workers and their environmentwww.ethicalteapartnership.orgEnjoy at least one mug a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Blended 'Til It's LovelyYou've got to earn the right to be called Tetley. That's why we've spent more than 180 years crafting the perfect cuppa. We believe nothing beats a great cup of green tea brimming with healthy goodness*Our master blenders have cleverly blended real matcha powder with delicately steamed sencha green tea. This great combination creates a light delicious taste and is full of natural healthy goodness*.So go on, pop the kettle on and raise a cup to good health!*Green tea is a natural source of Manganese. Manganese contributes to the maintenance of normal bones and contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
Fancy Trying a New Brew?Give some of our other green teas a go. what better excuse to pop the kettle on?Tetley Green Tea Pure GreenTetley Green Tea LemonTetley Green Tea Decaf Pure GreenAt Tetley, we work to ensure our tea improves the lives of the people who grow and pick it, just as much as the people who drink it.We are committed to working with the Rainforest Alliance and The Ethical Tea Partnership, supporting projects that help benefit tea growing communities and the environment.
Average contents 50 teabagsRainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Green Tea
Pack size: 105G
Manganese contributes to the maintenance of normal bones and contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Ingredients

Green Tea** (98%), Green Matcha Granules (2%), **Rainforest Alliance Certified

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

50 Count

Net Contents

105g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Brewing the Perfect CuppaOne bag per mug is best, or one bag per person popped into a warmed teapot.Add boiling water, stir and brew for 1-2 minutes, gently squeeze.To sweeten, add honey or sugar but always best enjoyed without milk.

