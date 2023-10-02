We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Red Fruit Profiteroles 220g

Tesco Red Fruit Profiteroles 220g

5(1)
£3.00

£1.36/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One profiterole
Energy
291kJ
70kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.2g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1618kJ / 388kcal

Choux pastry profiteroles with a creamy filling and red fruit sauce core, with a chocolate flavour coating and pink drizzle decoration.
FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING Delicate choux pastry with a cream filling, red fruit sauce and a chocolate flavour topping
Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Wheat Flour, Red Fruits (3%) [Redcurrant Juice from Concentrate, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate], Dried Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Palm Kernel oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Dextrose, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Modified Maize Starch, Thickener (Pectin), Rice Starch, Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Flavouring, Raspberry Extract, Carrot Extract, Emulsifiers (Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Radish Concentrate, Salt, Stabiliser (Carrageenan).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx 12 Servings

Net Contents

220g e

