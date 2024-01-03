Kids Create PVA Glue 1000ml

This crafting essential, clear drying, PVA glue is clean and easy to use, for paper, card, wood fabric and much more. Perfect for use at home or classroom projects.

1Ltr bottle Dries clear Clean and easy to use

Pack size: 1000ML

Preparation and Usage

During all creative activities we recommend that children wear overalls and/or old clothes, and that you cover furnishings and carpets, as some colours may stain.

Lower age limit

3 Years