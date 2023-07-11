NIVEA Refreshing 24 Hour Moisture Day Cream 50ml

NIVEA Refreshing Day Cream is a great addition to your daily face care routine. It intensively moisturises up to 24 hours, thus balancing your skin’s own moisture level. The formula with NIVEA Moisture Care Complex, Vitamin E and Natural Waterlily Extract refreshes and plumps your skin with fast-absorbing moisture. The cream protects your skin from external stressors and due to SPF 30, you're protected against sunlight-induced influences. See and feel the difference: The lightweight cream melts into the skin effortlessly. Your skin is deeply moisturised, soft and resilient every day. The skin compatibility of this refreshing day cream has been dermatologically approved.

Intensively moisturises up to 24 hours, thus balancing skin's own moisture level. Refreshes and plumps your skin with fast-absorbing moisture. Offers extra strong SPF 30 protection against sun light induced influences and premature ageing Vegan Formula Formula free from microplastic Fully recyclable jar excluding sealing foil

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Methylpropanediol, Tapioca Starch, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Behenyl Alcohol, Triisostearin, Glyceryl Stearate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Nymphaea Alba Root Extract, Tocopherol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Chloride, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

50ml ℮