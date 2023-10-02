We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 10 Chicken Fajita Taco Cups 144g

Tesco 10 Chicken Fajita Taco Cups 144g

£3.50

£2.43/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One taco
Energy
114kJ
27kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

high

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 193kcal

Taco pastry with shredded cooked chicken, spiced tomato sauce with regato cheese.
FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING Spicy Mexican style taco cups filled with chicken fajita mix
Pack size: 144G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cooked Chicken Breast (13%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour, Salt], Water, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Regato Cheese (Milk), Spring Onion, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Distilled Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Paprika, Lime Juice, Brown Sugar, Jalapeño Chilli, Yeast, Flavouring, Cumin, Piri Piri Chilli, Garlic, Sugar, Onion, Dried Red Chilli, Oregano.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

144g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

