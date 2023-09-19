We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Tandoori Style Butter Chicken 344g

Tesco Tandoori Style Butter Chicken 344g

5(2)
£4.50

£13.08/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1246kJ
297kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
13.9g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.4g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.2g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.68g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 779kJ / 186kcal

Diced chicken breast marinated in a tandoori style seasoning with yogurt and spices and sachets of butter sauce and crispy onions.
OVEN BAKE Rich & Tender with a butter sauce and crispy onions
Pack size: 344G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (69%), Butter Sauce [Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Tomato Purée, Water, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Chicken Extract, Cornflour, Spices, Salt, Cane Molasses, Carrot, Leek, Parsley, Garlic], Crispy Onions [Onion, Palm Oil, Buckwheat, Salt], Spices, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Sugar, Rice Flour, Tomato Powder, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Coriander Leaf, Beetroot Juice Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract).


 

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

344g e

