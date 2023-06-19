Dr. Oetker Rainbow Chocolate Chips Mix 90G

Chocolate Chips Mix with White Chocolate Drops, Coloured Candy Chocolate Beans, Coloured Sugar Strands and Strawberry Flavour Sugar Crunch Find out more at ra.org. For more tips and inspiring recipe ideas, visit: www.oetker.co.uk or www.oetker.ie

Our Rainbow Chocolate Chips Mix is bake stable, which means the colour, shape and texture will hold when baked. Get Baking! - Create deliciously colourful rainbow cookies, cupcakes, brownies or blondies by simply stirring into your mix before baking. Did You Know Our Rainbow Chocolate Chips Mix also tastes great sprinkled on top of ice cream, pancakes or waffles - give it a try!

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa

Holds Colour & Shape When Baked With Strawberry Flavour Crunch, Sugar Strands & Chocolate Beans Superior Results Since 1891 Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Cocoa Mass*, Whole Milk Powder, Colouring Foods (Concentrates from Spirulina, Grapes, Radish, Blackcurrants, Lemon, Beetroot, Sweet Potato, Carrot), Extracts of (Safflower, Barley Malt)), Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Modified Starch, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soya)), Starch, Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White and Yellow), Flavourings, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Curcumin, Brilliant Blue FCF), Anti-Caking Agent (Talc), Sugar Coated Chocolate Candy Beans: This product contains 60% chocolate, In Chocolate: Dry Cocoa Solids 41% minimum, *Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten sources (Wheat). For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Did You Know Our Rainbow Chocolate Chips Mix also tastes great sprinkled on top of ice cream, pancakes or waffles - give it a try!

Lower age limit

36 Months