Baylis & Harding Black Pepper & Ginseng Keepsake Box Gift Set

Baylis & Harding Black Pepper & Ginseng Keepsake Box Gift Set

£28.00

£28.00/each

Vegan

B/H Blk Pepr & Ginseng Keepsake Box Gift Set
Keepsake box with soap, aftershave balm, hair & body wash, face wash, shower gel and muscle soak crystalsBlack Pepper & Ginseng CollectionA distinctively modern collection for the sophisticated individual who appreciates the rich, luxurious and timeless fragrance of Black Pepper & Ginseng.
Printed on sustainable material.
Sustainable luxurySuitable for vegans

Ingredients

Hair & Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, Face Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, Aftershave Balm: Aqua (Water, Eau), Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Urea, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, Citral, Shower Gel: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, Muscle Soak Crystals: Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage

Hair & Body WashMassage gently into skin and scalp and then rinse.Face Wash, Soap and Shower GelLather and rinse.Aftershave BalmMassage gently into skin after shaving.Muscle Soak CrystalsSprinkle into bath under warm running water.

