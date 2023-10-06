We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Celebrations Hot Chocolate Pods 8 Pack 122G

Celebrations Hot Chocolate Pods 8 Pack 122G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£3.28/100g

Vegetarian

Galaxy® Pod: Fat-reduced cocoa powder with milk chocolate, with sugars and sweetener. Galaxy® Caramel Pod: Caramel flavour fat-reduced cocoa powder with milk chocolate, with sugars and sweetener. Maltesers® Pod: Malt flavour fat-reduced cocoa powder. Milky Way® Pod: Cream flavour fat-reduced cocoa powder with milk chocolate, with sugars and sweetener. Twix® Pod: Biscuit and caramel flavour fat-reduced cocoa powder with milk chocolate. Mars® Pod: Caramel flavour fat-reduced cocoa powder. Snickers® Pod: Peanut and caramel flavour fat-reduced cocoa powder with milk chocolate, with sugars and sweetener. Bounty® Pod: Coconut flavour fat-reduced cocoa powder with milk chocolate, with sugars and sweetener.
1 x 17 g e + 7 x 15 g e (122 g)Galaxy® PodPortions per pack: 1, Portion size: 17 gGalaxy® Caramel Pod, Maltesers® Pod, Milky Way® Pod, Twix® Pod, Mars® Pod, Snickers® Pod and Bounty® PodPortions per pack: 1, Portion size: 15 gCompatible with Nescafé® Dolce Gusto® Machines**Nescafé® and Dolce Gusto® are trade marks of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
8 Drinks1 Pod = 1 DrinkA selection of eight of your favourite confectionery brandsSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 122G

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Preparation and Usage

Galaxy®, Bounty®, Galaxy® Caramel, Snickers® Pods 6 Bars (180ml) or Maltesers®, Milkyway®, Twix®, Mars® Pods 5 Bars (150ml) + 1 Pod = 1 Hot ChocolateInstructions- Insert hot chocolate pod of your choice- Set the beverage volume as shown above (for those models with water measurement) or use 150ml / 180ml of water (for those without)- Move the lever to the right for hot beverages and beverage preparation will start- Stir and then enjoy your favourite brand of hot chocolate

8 Drinks1 Pod = 1 DrinkA selection of eight of your favourite confectionery brandsSuitable for vegetarians
Galaxy® PodGalaxy® Caramel PodMaltesers® PodMilky Way® PodTwix® PodMars® PodSnickers® PodBounty® Pod

Ingredients

Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (11%), Coconut Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (E412, E466, E340ii, E452i), Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Low Sodium Salt (Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Sulphate), Salt, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. For best before end: see the base.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 15 g + 150 ml hot water / (%**)
Energy1766 kJ264 kJ (3%)
-419 kcal63 kcal (3%)
Fat11 g1.7 g (2%)
of which saturates9.8 g1.5 g (8%)
Carbohydrate74 g11 g (4%)
of which sugars66 g9.9 g (11%)
Protein3.6 g0.5 g (1%)
Salt1.5 g0.23 g (4%)
Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 15 g--
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

View all Hot Chocolate & Cocoa

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here