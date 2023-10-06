Tesco No Added Sugar Apricot, Peach & Apple Yogurts 6x45g

Source of Calcium. Source of Vitamin D. Calcium and Vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. 2 pots (90g) of Tesco No Added Sugars Yogurts can be enjoyed regularly as a contribution to the nutrient reference value for calcium of 800mg and Vitamin D of 5µg

Source of Calcium. Source of Vitamin D. Calcium and Vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. 2 pots (90g) of Tesco No Added Sugars Yogurts can be enjoyed regularly as a contribution to the nutrient reference value for calcium of 800mg and Vitamin D of 5µg Real Fruit Purée

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023