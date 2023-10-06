We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco No Added Sugar Apricot, Peach & Apple Yogurts 6x45g

Tesco No Added Sugar Apricot, Peach & Apple Yogurts 6x45g

£1.50

£0.56/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 pots
Energy
277kJ
66kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.3g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 308kJ / 74kcal

6 yogurts blended with apricot, peach and apple purée, with added Vitamin D.
Source of Calcium. Source of Vitamin D. Calcium and Vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. 2 pots (90g) of Tesco No Added Sugars Yogurts can be enjoyed regularly as a contribution to the nutrient reference value for calcium of 800mg and Vitamin D of 5µgReal Fruit Purée
Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Water, Apricot Purée (6%), Peach Purée (3%), Apple Purée (2%), Tapioca Starch, Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

270g e (6 x 45g)

