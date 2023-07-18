We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Anchor Lighter Spreadable Blend of Butter and Rapeseed Oil 400g

Anchor Lighter Spreadable Blend of Butter and Rapeseed Oil 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.60

£9.00/kg

Vegetarian

Blended spread 55% (28% milk fat, 27% rapeseed oil)
Since our first block was patted into shape over a century ago, Anchor have been churning deliciously creamy real butter for generations of butter lovers. We're here to put delight in every bite all across Britain through our brilliant blocks, superb spreadables, and cracking squirty creams.At Anchor, we know that food is at the heart of the community, so we donated £100k to UK Community Foundations in 2022 to help them spread good in the neighbourhood. But we don't want to stop there... in 2023 we will be donating an additional £100k to spread even more good in even more neighbourhoods!Visit anchorbutter.co.uk to find out more.
At Anchor, we know that food is at the heart of the community, so we donated £100k to UK Community Foundations in 2022 to help them spread good in the neighbourhood. But we don't want to stop there... in 2023 we will be donating an additional £100k to spread even more good in even more neighbourhoods!Visit anchorbutter.co.uk to find out more.
Red Tractor - Certified Milk
Delicious rich, creamy and golden Anchor butter with rapeseed oil.Made in Wiltshire with real British butter.We're farmer owned, so when you buy Anchor you're helping support our farmers and their families.Contains no: palm oil, hydrogenated fats, artificial colourings or preservatives.Vegetarians, rejoice, spread and tuck in; there's only buttery goodness in here!
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Anchor Butter (34%) (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Buttermilk, Salt (1.1%), Colour (Beta Carotene)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 tub, 40 deliciously creamy servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Butter, Spreads & Margarine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here