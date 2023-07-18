Anchor Lighter Spreadable Blend of Butter and Rapeseed Oil 400g

Blended spread 55% (28% milk fat, 27% rapeseed oil)

Since our first block was patted into shape over a century ago, Anchor have been churning deliciously creamy real butter for generations of butter lovers. We're here to put delight in every bite all across Britain through our brilliant blocks, superb spreadables, and cracking squirty creams. At Anchor, we know that food is at the heart of the community, so we donated £100k to UK Community Foundations in 2022 to help them spread good in the neighbourhood. But we don't want to stop there... in 2023 we will be donating an additional £100k to spread even more good in even more neighbourhoods! Visit anchorbutter.co.uk to find out more.

At Anchor, we know that food is at the heart of the community, so we donated £100k to UK Community Foundations in 2022 to help them spread good in the neighbourhood. But we don't want to stop there... in 2023 we will be donating an additional £100k to spread even more good in even more neighbourhoods! Visit anchorbutter.co.uk to find out more.

Red Tractor - Certified Milk

Delicious rich, creamy and golden Anchor butter with rapeseed oil. Made in Wiltshire with real British butter. We're farmer owned, so when you buy Anchor you're helping support our farmers and their families. Contains no: palm oil, hydrogenated fats, artificial colourings or preservatives. Vegetarians, rejoice, spread and tuck in; there's only buttery goodness in here!

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Anchor Butter (34%) (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Buttermilk, Salt (1.1%), Colour (Beta Carotene)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 tub, 40 deliciously creamy servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives