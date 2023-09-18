We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Potato Salad 300g

Tesco Potato Salad 300g

£1.10

£0.37/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack (50g)
Energy
342kJ
82kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 683kJ / 164kcal

Potato and onion in a mayonnaise and soured cream dressing with lemon juice and chives.
Seasonally selected potatoes cooked for the ultimate textureCreamy mayonnaise
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (64%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Onion, Soured Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Chive, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Citrus Fibre, Mustard Flour, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thickener (Pectin).

Allergy Information

The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

