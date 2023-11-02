We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Vimto Eezy Freezy Pyramids 8x62ml

Vimto Eezy Freezy Pyramids 8x62ml

2(1)
Write a review

£2.00

£0.40/100ml

Vegetarian

Flavoured freezable pyramids made with the Secret Vimto® Flavour.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C006122Manufactured under licence from Nichols plc., WA12 OHH, UK, owner of the registered trademark Vimto®.
Made with our secret recipeReal fruit juiceNatural colourSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 496ML

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 8% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate, Carrageenan), Vimto® Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs and Spices), Colouring Food (Concentrate of Carrot, Hibiscus), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings of 62 ml

Net Contents

8 x 62ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to enjoy1. Shake well2. Freeze at home at -18°C3. Rest at room temperature before eating4. Cut off top5. Squeeze from bottom6. Enjoy!

View all Ice Pops

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here