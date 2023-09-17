Tesco Finest Chicken Jalfrezi with Butter Cumin Rice 400g

Cooked marinated chicken pieces in a tomato, onion and chilli sauce with cooked butter and cumin rice, topped with coriander.

Our chefs carefully layer spices in stages to achieve a perfectly balanced Jalfrezi sauce. Firstly, the spices are fried whole to release their flavour, these are then mixed with ground spices. Finally, fragrant spices are added at the end to provide a delicate aroma to the dish. Tomatoes & chunky red peppers form the base of this sweet, sour & spicy sauce. Tandoori marinated, flame seared chicken breast adds a smoky depth to the dish. Perfectly paired with buttery & aromatic cumin rice. Tandoori marinated chicken in a richly spiced tomato and chilli sauce with chunky peppers. Served with fragrant butter cumin rice.

Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Butter Cumin Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cumin Seed, Green Chilli Purée, Fenugreek], Cooked Marinated Chicken (20%) [Chicken Breast, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cumin Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Sugar, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Paprika Flakes, Cumin Seed, Fenugreek], Tomato Purée, Tomato, Onion, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Coriander Powder, Ginger Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Chilli Flakes, Cumin Seed, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fenugreek Seed, Cardamom Powder, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e