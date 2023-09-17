Tesco Finest Chicken Ruby & Jewelled Rice 380g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 2712kJ
- 647kcal
- 32%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 26.3g
- 38%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.6g
- 43%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 20.7g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.42g
- 40%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Coconut Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Sultana, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil), Ginger Purée, Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Salt, Fenugreek Leaf, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf], Cooked Marinated Chicken (21%) [Chicken Breast, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Turmeric, Paprika Flakes, Cumin Seed, Fenugreek Leaf], Tomato Passata, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Demerara Sugar, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander, Cornflour, Cumin Powder, Chicken Extract, Salt, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cardamom Powder, Fenugreek, Fenugreek Leaf, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Black Pepper, Onion, Mace, Clove Powder, Carrot, Leek, Bay Leaf, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, Parsley, Garlic, Nutmeg Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract, White Pepper.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (357g**)
|Energy
|760kJ / 181kcal
|2712kJ / 647kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|26.3g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|20.3g
|72.4g
|Sugars
|5.8g
|20.7g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|7.5g
|Protein
|7.4g
|26.4g
|Salt
|0.68g
|2.42g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|** When microwaved according to instructions 380g typically weighs 357g.
