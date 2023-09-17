We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chicken Ruby & Jewelled Rice 380g

Tesco Finest Chicken Ruby & Jewelled Rice 380g

£4.25

£11.18/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2712kJ
647kcal
32%of the reference intake
Fat
26.3g

high

38%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.6g

high

43%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.7g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Salt
2.42g

high

40%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 760kJ / 181kcal

Cooked marinated chicken pieces in a tomato, cream and butter sauce, with cooked coconut rice, topped with coriander.
Our chefs carefully layer spices in stages to achieve a perfectly balanced Ruby sauce. Firstly, the spices are fried whole to release their flavour, before being mixed with ground spices. Finally, fragrant spices are added at the end to provide a delicate aroma to the dish. The sweetness of tomatoes is balanced with butter & cream and tandoori style marinated, flame seared chicken adds a smoky depth to the dish. Perfectly paired with coconut rice jewelled with cranberries & sultanas for pockets of sweetness.Tandoori style marinated chicken in a smooth, fragrant masala sauce enriched with butter and cream. Paired with coconut rice jewelled with cranberries & sultanas.
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Coconut Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Sultana, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil), Ginger Purée, Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Salt, Fenugreek Leaf, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf], Cooked Marinated Chicken (21%) [Chicken Breast, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Turmeric, Paprika Flakes, Cumin Seed, Fenugreek Leaf], Tomato Passata, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Demerara Sugar, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander, Cornflour, Cumin Powder, Chicken Extract, Salt, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cardamom Powder, Fenugreek, Fenugreek Leaf, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Black Pepper, Onion, Mace, Clove Powder, Carrot, Leek, Bay Leaf, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, Parsley, Garlic, Nutmeg Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g e

