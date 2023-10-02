Twinings Distinctively Smoky Tea 40 Tea Bags 100g

Smoke flavoured black tea. Care in Every Drop Our sourced with care programme works with communities growing the finest tea to improve their quality of life. Through empowering women, supporting incomes, and improving living standards we drive positive change. We also collaborate with others through supporting the Ethical Tea Partnership's work to create a fairer, more sustainable tea industry. You can find out more at: www.sourcedwithcare.com We are a member of Ethical Tea Partnership

What does it taste like? Dark and mellow with a distinct woody Where does it come from? Our master blenders have used their fine blending skills to curate a blend of teas from around the world, including China, combining the woody notes and sweet earthy taste of smoke flavouring. This new flavoured blend has a distinctively smoky aroma that is reminiscent of Lapsang Souchong. It is an alternative to smoked tea, which can be enjoyed all day long. What makes this tea different? The distinctiveness of wood smoke is world renowned for tea lovers. The black tea leaves and smoke flavouring combine to make a rich, mellow flavour.

We blend 300 years of care and expertise to give you great taste in every drop. For us tea is more than just a drink.

Biodegradable* *Pop your teabag into your food waste bin. These teabags are certified industrially compostable. Twinings is a registered trademark of R. Twining and Company Limited.

Black Tea, Smoke Flavouring (4%)

40 Count

100g

