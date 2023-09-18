We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Seafood Cocktail Sandwich Filler 235g

£1.85

£0.79/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/5 of a pot (47g)
Energy
367kJ
88kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 782kJ / 188kcal

Seasoned mayonnaise with surimi, prawns and tomato sauce.
Made with seafood sticks and prawns dressed in a Marie Rose sauceJuicy Prawns
Pack size: 235G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Surimi (27%) [Water, Alaska Pollock (Fish), Hake (Fish), Wheat Starch, Dried Egg White, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Colour (Lycopene)], Prawn (Crustacean) (17%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, White Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Stabiliser (Pectin), Mustard Seed, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using prawns caught in NE Atlantic – Barents Sea and North-West Atlantic, using trawls and Alaska pollock and hake caught in Pacific Ocean using trawls.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

235g e

