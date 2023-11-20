Country Style 5 Fresh Cream Doughnuts 265g

Mixed Fruit Jam and Cream Filled Doughnuts Dusted in Sugar

At Country Style we know a thing or two about how to create the perfect doughnut. As an independent craft bakery, family and friends are important to us, so creating delicious doughnuts for you to enjoy and share is our passion. We pride ourselves on quality, great taste and keeping it simple.

Filled with British dairy cream & fruity jam Double filled doughnuts with freshly whipped dairy cream and fruity jam Made with British Cream Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 265G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Cream (Milk) (16%), Plum, Apple and Blackcurrant Jam (13%) (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Plum Purée, Apple Pulp, Blackcurrant Purée, Water, Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast, Egg, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Wheat Starch, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts, Soya, Barley, Rye, Oats, Spelt (Wheat) and Kamut (Wheat). For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients above in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 5 Servings

Net Contents

265g