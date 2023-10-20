We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Stir Fry Tikka Chicken 650G

5(1)
£5.00

£7.69/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1107kJ
263kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

low

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.48g

medium

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 463kJ / 110kcal

Diced chicken marinated in a tikka style seasoning with sliced white onion, sliced peppers, served with a tikka masala style sauce.
STIR FRY A taste of Indian
Pack size: 650G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (51%), Tikka Masala Sauce (14%) [Tomato Passata, Water, Onion Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Spices, Cornflour, Coriander Leaf, Ginger Purée, Salt, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Paprika Extract], White Onion, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Sugar, Spices, Salt, Tomato Powder, Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Coriander Leaf, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Paprika Extract, Smoked Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Cumin Extract, Coriander Extract, Lemon Oil, Capsicum Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

650g e

