AVEENO Kids Face and Body Moisturising Lotion 150ml

Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

Gentle fragrance, suitable for sensitive skin. Use with Aveeno® Kids bubble bath & wash for triple skin benefits: gentle cleansing, long-lasting moisturisation, and skin protection. Apply onto clean face & body. Can be used daily.

Gentle fragrance, suitable for sensitive skin. Use with Aveeno® Kids bubble bath & wash for triple skin benefits: gentle cleansing, long-lasting moisturisation, and skin protection. Apply onto clean face & body. Can be used daily.

Paediatrician & Dermatologist Tested For Kids' Developing Skin Suitable for sensitive skin Soothing oat Helps to preserve moisture barrier protecting skin from the 1st use Free from parabens & dyes Oat is our superpower High Quality Oats

Clinically proven to soothe & nourish, helping to preserve the skin's natural moisture barrier from the 1st use. Locks in moisture, providing 24 hrs hydration for soft and healthy-looking skin. Non-greasy, fast absorbing.

Designed to be gentle versus regular adult products. Clinically proven to soothe & nourish, helping to preserve the skin's natural moisture barrier from the 1st use. Locks in moisture, providing 24 hrs hydration for soft and healthy-looking skin. Non-greasy, fast absorbing.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023