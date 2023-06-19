We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

AVEENO Kids Face and Body Moisturising Lotion 150ml

£6.50

£4.33/100ml

Designed to be gentle versus regular adult products.Clinically proven to soothe & nourish, helping to preserve the skin's natural moisture barrier from the 1st use. Locks in moisture, providing 24 hrs hydration for soft and healthy-looking skin. Non-greasy, fast absorbing.
Paediatrician & Dermatologist TestedFor Kids' Developing SkinSuitable for sensitive skinSoothing oatHelps to preserve moisture barrier protecting skin from the 1st useFree from parabens & dyesOat is our superpowerHigh Quality Oats
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tropolone, Cetearyl Olivate, Sorbitan Olivate, Carbomer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum, [PR-0004366]

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Gentle fragrance, suitable for sensitive skin. Use with Aveeno® Kids bubble bath & wash for triple skin benefits: gentle cleansing, long-lasting moisturisation, and skin protection. Apply onto clean face & body. Can be used daily.

