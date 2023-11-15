L'Oreal Paris Casting Natural Gloss 223 Espresso Darkest Brown Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

90% natural origin hair dye kit* Say hello to Casting Natural Gloss! A new addition from the UK'S NO.1 Ammonia free brand*. Our new conditioning colour gloss comes in a No Ammonia formula that can last up to 28 washes and results in 3x glossier,shinier, silkier hair**. Casting Natural Gloss is a low commitment semi-permanent hair dye. Give your hair lush, seamless, glossy colour that covers those annoying greys. Casting Natural Gloss has a 90% Natural Ingredient Kit and includes a butter mask with honey to care for your hair whilst you colour. 94% of consumers saw no visible damage*** - provides natural looking results. It conditions and smooths each strand, for hair so healthy it shines and perfect for first time colourers. *2022 NielsenlQ data,value and unit sales, Colourants Client defined, 52 w/e 09/01/22 United Kingdom Total Coverage ** VS uncoloured hair, instrumental test vs before colouration on bleached hair, average natural origin of colouring cream, developer and conditioning formulas ***291.6 consumer agrees out of 307

3X glossier shimmering colour Optimal 1st grey coverage Easy to use and perfect for first time colourer Ammonia Free & lasts up to 28 washes Includes butter mask with honey to care for your hair whilst you colour

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethanolamine, Glycerin, Propanediol, Oleic Acid, Oleyl Alcohol, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Coco-Glucoside, Hydroxybenzomorpholine, m-Aminophenol, 2-Amino-3-Hydroxypyridine, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydroxyethyl-3, 4-Methylenedioxyaniline HCl, Thioglycerin, Mel / Honey, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCl, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage