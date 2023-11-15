L'Oreal Paris Casting Natural Gloss 223 Espresso Darkest Brown Semi-Permanent Hair Dye
90% natural origin hair dye kit*Say hello to Casting Natural Gloss! A new addition from the UK'S NO.1 Ammonia free brand*. Our new conditioning colour gloss comes in a No Ammonia formula that can last up to 28 washes and results in 3x glossier,shinier, silkier hair**. Casting Natural Gloss is a low commitment semi-permanent hair dye. Give your hair lush, seamless, glossy colour that covers those annoying greys. Casting Natural Gloss has a 90% Natural Ingredient Kit and includes a butter mask with honey to care for your hair whilst you colour. 94% of consumers saw no visible damage*** - provides natural looking results. It conditions and smooths each strand, for hair so healthy it shines and perfect for first time colourers.*2022 NielsenlQ data,value and unit sales, Colourants Client defined, 52 w/e 09/01/22 United Kingdom Total Coverage** VS uncoloured hair, instrumental test vs before colouration on bleached hair, average natural origin of colouring cream, developer and conditioning formulas***291.6 consumer agrees out of 307
3X glossier shimmering colourOptimal 1st grey coverageEasy to use and perfect for first time colourerAmmonia Free & lasts up to 28 washesIncludes butter mask with honey to care for your hair whilst you colour
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethanolamine, Glycerin, Propanediol, Oleic Acid, Oleyl Alcohol, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Coco-Glucoside, Hydroxybenzomorpholine, m-Aminophenol, 2-Amino-3-Hydroxypyridine, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydroxyethyl-3, 4-Methylenedioxyaniline HCl, Thioglycerin, Mel / Honey, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCl, Parfum / Fragrance
Preparation and Usage
Step 1 - Before Colouring:Remember to be colour safe and always do your patch test 48 hours before use, even if you have already used colouring products before.Please follow the instruction leaflet and read the safety information.Step 2 - Prep:Cover your shoulders with a towel and put on the gloves. Open the colouring bottle and pour it entirely into the developer bottle. Close with the applicator tip and shake it to obtain a completely even mixture. Twist off the applicator tip immediately to avoid bursting and damage from the product over flowing.Step 3 - Apply Colour:Part your hair into small, even sections and apply the colour. Refer to instructions for development time. Apply conditioner and then rinse thoroughly.