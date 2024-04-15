We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Estrella Damm Lager Beer 10x330ml

Estrella Damm Lager Beer 10x330ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£12.50

£3.79/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Beer
Estrella Damm is the premium lager brewed in Barcelona to the original 1876 recipe with 100% natural ingredients. The quality of our ingredients is of the utmost importance and as such, we work very closely with local Mediterranean farmers, sourcing everything within 160km of the brewery. Estrella Damm is a light and refreshingly drinkable lager with a perfect balance between fresh grainy malt and subtle fruit, rounded off with a peppery bitterness and a clean finish, designed to complement any dish.
PEFC - PEFC™ 100% PEFC Certified, This packaging is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, PEFC/15-32-0019, www.pefc.co.uk
100% Natural IngredientsBarley from Local Farmers Malted by Damm with Mediterranean RiceFridge Pack
Pack size: 3300ML

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt (11%), Rice (4%), Hops

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

10 x 33cl ℮

View all Beer - Lager

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here