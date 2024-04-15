Estrella Damm Lager Beer 10x330ml

Beer

Estrella Damm is the premium lager brewed in Barcelona to the original 1876 recipe with 100% natural ingredients. The quality of our ingredients is of the utmost importance and as such, we work very closely with local Mediterranean farmers, sourcing everything within 160km of the brewery. Estrella Damm is a light and refreshingly drinkable lager with a perfect balance between fresh grainy malt and subtle fruit, rounded off with a peppery bitterness and a clean finish, designed to complement any dish.

PEFC - PEFC™ 100% PEFC Certified, This packaging is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, PEFC/15-32-0019, www.pefc.co.uk

100% Natural Ingredients Barley from Local Farmers Malted by Damm with Mediterranean Rice Fridge Pack

Pack size: 3300ML

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt (11%), Rice (4%), Hops

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

10 x 33cl ℮