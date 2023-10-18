Billy And The Giant Adventure Jamie Oliver

One pinch of adventure, a dash of friendship, a sprinkle of mystery and a HUGE spoonful of magic... Jamie Oliver, bestselling author and internationally renowned chef, delivers the perfect recipe for a page-turning children's fiction debut! Billy and his friends know that Waterfall Woods is out of bounds; strange things are rumoured to have happened there and no one in their village has ventured past its walls for decades… But when they discover a secret way in, Billy and his best friends, Anna, Jimmy With magical battles, a long-lost mythical city, fantastical flying machines, epic feasts and one GIANT rescue, get ready for an adventure you'll never forget! and Andy, can't resist the temptation to explore! Only to quickly discover that the woods are brimming with magic and inhabited by all sorts of unusual creatures, including a whole community of sprites who need the childrens' help!